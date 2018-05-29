Janhvi Kapoor is the new receptionist at Katrina Kaif's gym

On Monday, Katrina Kaif posted an image of Janhvi Kapoor talking over the telephone on the front desk of her gym. The picture, in no time, started trending



Katrina Kaif posted this picture of Janhvi Kapoor on her Instagram story

Katrina Kaif and Janhvi Kapoor exercise at the same gym and have become workout buddies. Well, Katrina likes to pump iron with many fellow celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur and others. It was on Monday that the 'chikni chameli' shared an Instagram story that led Janhvi Kapoor trending on social media.

Katrina, the fitness enthusiast, shared an image of Janhvi sitting at the front desk of the gym, pretending to be a receptionist. Janhvi is seen holding the telephone, while she points her finger and makes a request to not be interrupted while she's taking the call. Katrina Kaif captioned the story as "Gym has a very pretty new receptionist in Janhvi (sic)."

When it comes to fitness, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress is much disciplined and instructs her gym pals to do the same. She posts several videos of her working out in different ways. And on the professional front, she has two films in the pipeline – Aanand L Rai's Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. This movie will see the maverick Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan triumvirate reuniting on screen. Apart from this, she is also a part of Thugs of Hindostan, which stars stalwarts, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.

Talking of Janhvi Kapoor, she is producer Boney Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi's elder daughter. She is a budding actress and is making her debut with Karan Johar's film, Dhadak with Shahid Kapoor's brother, Ishaan Khatter. The young girl is regularly spotted hitting the gym and was recently mobbed by fans as she made an exit from the gym. The actress was polite enough and obliged the fans with pictures and smiles.

