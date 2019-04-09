Janhvi Kapoor on repeating her clothes: Haven't earned that much money yet

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor has often been spotted repeating her outfits, and the actress also got trolled for it. However, the actress remains unfazed with these comments

Bollywood celebrities are very cautious when it comes to repeating clothes. Forget wearing the same outfit, they even stay away from donning something similar to what another celebrity has worn. However, seems like these things are of the past. The young troupe of actresses in Bollywood don't really abide by this rule of wearing different outfits every day.

Janhvi Kapoor, who is often spotted wearing shorts for her workout sessions, was asked by her cousin, Sonam Kapoor, to stop repeating her shorts. On a chat show, Feet Up With The Stars by Anaita Shroff Adjania, Janhvi Kapoor reveals that her fashionista sister Sonam Kapoor once told her, "Jaanu, please for once, can I not see you in your chaddis?"

To which, Janhvi replied, "Itna bhi paisa nahi kamaaya maine, ki har roz naye kapde." (Haven't earned that much money yet to wear new clothes every day)

Not just this, in the promo of this talk show, she was also asked that if she was to throw a slumber party, who would she call? Janhvi called out her contemporaries' names - Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. When she was further prodded whether boys would be invited to this party, she answered cheekily saying, "No. Then tell all of the girls to go."

Janhvi is known for speaking her heart out. This was one trait of the actress that was revealed during her debut on the chat show Koffee With Karan. She was accompanied by brother Arjun Kapoor on the show.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently prepping for the Gunjan Saxena biopic, which is based on an Indian Air Force combat pilot. The film has been titled, Kargil Girl. Apart from this, she will be seen in Karan Johar's Takht and Rooh-Afza with Rajkummar Rao.

