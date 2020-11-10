Janhvi Kapoor pretends to live in the 1950's for a day, here's the result

Janhvi Kapoor seems to be channelling different looks when it comes to sharing posts on her Instagram account. The recent one seems to be the most unique one. In this post, she has taken fans to the era of the 1950s. She shared a collage of her pictures and this is what she had to write as her caption- "Pretended to live in the 1950s for a day and enjoyyyyyed." [SIC]

Acing the beauty of the kind of actresses that roiled the roost in the '50s, Kapoor's experiment with her look was truly impressive. In an interview with Film Companion recently, when asked about favouritism and groupism in Bollywood, this is what the actress had to say, "I auditioned for films within Dharma also. I actually auditioned for a film in Dharma only that I didn't end up getting." She was then asked if it was Karan Johar who informed her about her rejection, she said, "No, the director will tell me and then Karan will also tell me, 'For this reason…', 'You are looking too young' or whatever."

In the same interview, Kapoor also spilled the beans on how her father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor reacted when the actress was trolled for Gunjan Saxena. She revealed, "Yeah, it hurt my father, but he had seen the film much before and his belief in my performance and the film was so strong that he was not so affected by the social media situation. That gave me a lot of strength as well."

She added, "There were a couple of days when he was literally stalking me in my house because he did not know how low I was feeling. But after the initial day or two of feeling bogged down by it, it fuels you. At least, for me."

