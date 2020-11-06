Boney, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor visit their Chennai home for the first time after Sridevi's demise

Khushi Kapoor turned a year older on November 4, and the star kid celebrated her special day with friends and family. Janhvi hosted a sweet birthday bash for her baby sister and gave her fans a sneak-peek from the celebration. From a perfect party dress to a drool-worthy cake, the family had a whale of a time.

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor, along with dad Boney, sister Khushi, friend Anjini Dhawan, were snapped at the Mumbai airport. It seemed like the Kapoors were headed to a small vacation. Now, in a recent interview with ETimes, a source close to the family revealed that they were headed to Chennai, Sridevi's home. The source said, "Boney has some work in Hyderabad for a few days and he will leave Janhvi and Khushi in their Chennai home after settling them there. He will join them back in Chennai around November 11. The trio will return to Mumbai only post that."

The source added, "It's basically a home away from home in Chennai for Janhvi and Khushi, for some time they are away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai. Janhvi and Khushi had visited Chennai after Sridevi passed away (on February 24, 2018) for the prayer meet but they always stayed at a hotel as it wasn't easy to dodge the memories of the times they spent with Sridevi in the Chennai house."

"Boney too had put himself up in a hotel, then. Sridevi loved her Chennai home a lot. And this time, they have mustered the courage," concluded the source.

Speaking of Khushi Kapoor, the star kid was in New York studying filmmaking, and she returned to the bay during the pandemic. Khushi is yet to get back to her studies, and during her time in Mumbai, she has been spending a lot of time with her family.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the Gunjan Saxena biopic. Now, she has Dostana 2 and Takht in her kitty. Boney Kapoor, who is producing a few films, has Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidan, Tamil film Valimai, Telugu drama Vakeel Saab in the pipeline.

