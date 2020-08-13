Janhvi Kapoor shares a picture with Sridevi on her birth anniversary, says 'I love you mumma'

Sridevi was one of the biggest stars of Hindi Cinema and was also hailed as it's first female Superstar. Her unfortunate demise in February 2018 came across as a shock to all her fans globally and even the entire fraternity.

Today, August 13, marks her birth anniversary and on this very special occasion, her daughter and Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has taken to her Instagram account and shared a throwback picture with her mother that's likely to leave her fans emotional.

Have a look at the picture right here:

View this post on Instagram I love you mumma A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) onAug 12, 2020 at 11:36pm PDT

Even Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story and paid homage to the legend by calling her an icon and an inspiration, have a look right here:

One of Sridevi's maiden appearances on the celluloid was in the 1975 blockbuster Julie where she was a child artist. She became a Superstar with the gigantic success of 1983's Himmatwala, and then began her journey to fame and success. Her multiple collaborations with Jeetendra always guaranteed big bucks at the ticket windows.

That's not all, some of her most memorable films include Mr. India, Chandni, ChaalBaaz, Lamhe, Laadla, Judaai, English Vinglish, and Mom. Coming to her daughter Janhvi, she made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak, which was the remake of the Marathi cult, Sairat.

She was recently seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which streamed on Netflix and has been receiving rave reviews from critics so far. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, and Manav Vij in crucial roles. The film was earlier slated to release in the cinemas on March 6 and then was pushed to April 24 but was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Apart from this drama, Kapoor has a lot of other exciting films coming up that will excite her fans.

She has Dostana 2 coming up with Kartik Aaryan, a film about two men who fall in love with each other. She also has Johar's next directorial, Takht, which has an ensemble of Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar. This period drama is slated to release on December 24, 2021.

