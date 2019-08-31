Janhvi Kapoor wishes Gunjan Saxena: You're an inspiration and a hero

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to essay the role of India's first female pilot to fly in combat, Gunjan Saxena, in the upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Janhvi Kapoor with Gunjan Saxena. Pic: Janhvi Kapoor's official Instagram account

Janhvi Kapoor who is all set to essay the role of India's first female pilot to fly in combat, Gunjan Saxena, in the upcoming film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,' penned a heartwarming note for the pilot's birthday.

The actor shared a picture with Gunjan on Instagram where the former is dressed in the Indian Air Force uniform. "Happy Birthday Gunjan mam! Thank you for teaching me the true meaning of bravery, the importance of working hard and sincerely and for paving the way for millions of women in our country. You're an inspiration and a hero, without ever having tried to be. Your story has helped me believe in myself, and hopefully will help others too," she wrote alongside the picture.

The 22-year-old actor shared the first look poster of the film on Thursday on her Instagram, which will leave you stunned. In the first poster, the actor, who is dressed in a multi-coloured sweater, is seen in a carefree avatar as she holds a paper plane, symbolic of Saxena's unparalleled contribution as an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot.

In the poster, Janhvi flaunts her infectious smile and her aim to become a pilot beam in her eyes.

In yet another poster shared by the star, she is seen hugging her onscreen father Pankaj Tripathi. The poster features the tagline 'meri beti ki udaan koi nahi rok sakta' (No one can stop my daughter from flying high).

The Kargil Girl' will show Janhvi portraying a real-life person for the first time in her career.The upcoming movie is based on Saxena, who is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat. She played an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, The Kargil Girl also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. It is set to hit theatres on March 13, 2020.

The upcoming biopic is produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.

