Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak look decoded

Manish Malhotra on how he transformed Janhvi Kapoor into a Rajasthani girl for Dhadak

Janhvi Kapoor and (inset) Manish Malhotra

As Dhadak inches closer to release, one can see more of Janhvi Kapoor's elaborate desi look, carefully crafted by Manish Malhotra. Given that the story — an adaptation of Sairat (2016) — is set in Udaipur, Malhotra had the task of transforming the urbane Kapoor into a Rajasthani girl.

"I used styles that are inspired by the vivid culture of Rajasthan; you will see her donning printed kurtas with harem salwars and mal mal ghagras in vibrant hues. I kept her look fresh, while mixing multiple colours and prints in every outfit. My aim was to make her look completely different as it's her first film," says the ace designer, adding that her wardrobe had to undergo a dramatic shift in the second half. "The film goes in a realistic space where the characters face hardships, and this is reflected in her dressing."

That the film holds a special place in Malhotra's heart is obvious, considering the deep bond he shared with the late Sridevi. "Having worked with her mother since the beginning of my career, it brings me great joy to see Janhvi on the big screen. She will be an incredible actress and will make her mother proud."

