Jasleen Matharu: My marriage with Dr. Abhinit Gupta will not happen

Jasleen Matharu had announced a few months back that she had met a surgeon by the name of Dr. Abhinit Gupta and it was her Bigg Boss 12 co-contestant and veteran singer Anup Jalota that had played Cupid.

In an interview with Times of India, Matharu revealed, "Anup Ji had told me about this doctor, who separated from his wife last year. But, the matter couldn't progress owing to the lockdown. However, rather than delaying it further, he introduced us virtually. We talk a lot and get along well."

She added, "Theirs is a cultured family and I have known them for five-six years. I am hopeful that things will work out between them, eventually." And now, speaking to Times of India again, she has revealed that their marriage is not going to happen and also talked about the reason.

She stated, "Yes, our marriage will not happen. Well, to begin with, our kundlis did not match. My parents believe a lot in kundlis. I would never go against their wishes and set up a marital home of my own without their blessings. I don't want to put them under any stress. Secondly, I realised along the way that our temperaments too did not match."

She also added, "Add to this that his divorce is still a long way off. So that didn't help either. All said and done, it was just not adding up. Let's say, we were not meant for each other."

Also Read: Has Jasleen Matharu Secretly Married Anup Jalota? The Actress Clarifies

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news