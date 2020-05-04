Jason Luv is now all set to woo his fans with his music

You may know Jason Luv from his famous Instagram and Facebook page. While this promiscuous, All-American, do-it-yourself influencer is typically going viral for delivering motivational speeches and work out videos, recent times have afforded Jason the opportunity to pursue a new avenue to connect with his 133,000 (and counting) followers; music.

The Louisiana native and Miami resident has dedicated the past several months to the studio, exploring the Electronic Dance Music (EDM) genre. According to several sources associated with Jason's camp, he has several projects ready to release, leading off with his hit single; "Dance The Night Away." They also mentioned that he has already landed several meetings with labels who are interested in signing him to management and distribution deals. Jason's team has also reportedly been in several talks with multiple brands for 7-figure endorsement deals.

When asked to comment about the specifics of their current and business endeavors, Jason's team declined to offer any detailed information in response to their non-disclosure agreements established by their legal team. However, they did share their perspective on business negotiations as they look to establish brand recognition and equity among all partnerships while remaining independent.

Jason's passion for music began as a teen when he was growing up in Louisiana. He accredits his exposure to EDM music to his experiences on the nightlife scene in Miami.

Jason's team also stresses the importance of maintaining a solid presence in the EDM genre and collaborating with artists from other genres for more effective cross-promotion. One member of his management team added, "Jason has a unique image and we want his talent to reflect that. We chose EDM instead of Rap/Hip-Hop because we realize that EDM has a brighter outlook. We didn't enter the music industry to visit, we're here to stay."

