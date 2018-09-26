Jaya Prada: I want to change the idea of the saas

television

As she returns to television with Perfect Pati, Jaya Prada hopes her show creates an impact like her movies

Jaya Prada

"When I was at the peak of my career, I used to juggle four shifts in a day. So, television doesn't scare me," says Jaya Prada, who is at the threshold of a new beginning. With over 300 films behind her, the veteran admits to feeling like a "debutant" as she switches gears to the small screen with Perfect Pati. Though she had hosted a regional talk show earlier, returning to television was not an easy decision for her.

"I had been getting television offers for a while, but I was always busy with films. Even when the channel approached me for this role, I took a long time to give my consent," she says. Her stint in movies saw her become a style icon — her look in Tohfa (1984) became such a rage that it spawned a line of sarees. Grateful that she has the ability to make an impact on viewers, the actor says she wants to bring about a shift in mindset with her new role.



A still from Perfect Pati

"The mother-in-law is depicted as the vamp in most shows. My character Pramila Rathod is a strong woman who speaks her mind; she will guide audiences on being the ideal mother-in-law. I want to change the concept of saas in Indian shows."

Over the fortnight since the drama has been on air, Prada quips that it has found an ardent fan in her mother. "The hectic schedule keeps me away from my mother, so watching me on TV daily is a consolation for her."

