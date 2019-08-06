John Abraham: Happy if someone doesn't agree with our view

bollywood

Given the sensitive nature of the subject, John Abraham on how team has maintained an unbiased approach in Batla House

It won't be wrong to say that John Abraham has steadily become the go-to actor for projects with a patriotic undertone. His upcoming venture, Batla House, is another addition to the recent spate of movies that includes Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018), Satyameva Jayate (2018) and Romeo Akbar Walter (2018). "When you love your country, you will get attracted to such stories. I like to do patriotic movies, but I won't make a jingoistic film. I'm not against any other country or religion. But the day I feel I am getting typecast, I will move away from [the genre]," promises Abraham, pointing out that his next few offerings will see him dabbling with diverse genres.

For now though, the Nikkhil Advani-directed movie has his undivided attention. Abraham asserts that it was imperative to maintain an unbiased view of the subject, given its sensitive nature — the cop drama is inspired by the 2008 police encounter, where the Delhi Police took on suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorists. "We cannot be clouded by our own judgment. We've told the story from different points of view, including the Delhi Special Cell, the witnesses, the terrorists/victims, and even the court. We have left the film open to debate; we'll be happy if someone doesn't agree with our point of view because it will lead to a discussion, which is our goal. We aren't passing any judgment with this film."

A still from Batla House

However, it won't be an easy journey to the silver screen. The accused in the Batla House encounter have filed a petition with the high court to postpone the film's release, citing that it could adversely affect the trial. "The matter is sub-judice, so I can't comment on it. I have full faith in our judiciary and will let the court decide. But the CBFC has seen the film and given a U/A certificate. The film carries a disclaimer stating that it is inspired from a true story."

