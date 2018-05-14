John Abraham: Nobody came out in my support

John Abraham says the industry was mute witness to the fracas with producer Prernaa Arora, despite their issues with her



John Abraham

John Abraham stands vindicated today. Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran — which was in a lockdown after JA Entertainment along with Zee Studios and Kyta Productions filed criminal cases against Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment alleging non-payment of dues — is set to hit screens on May 25. Last week, the Bombay High Court ruled in favour of Abraham's banner, ceasing Arora's association with the film.



Prernaa Arora

Although several filmmakers have run into trouble with Arora, John Abraham rues that he found little support from the film fraternity. "Nobody came out to support me, nor did I expect anyone to do so. Everyone says, 'Thank God, it's not me.' I have cleaned up the mess for a lot of people. It was all because I had the guts to stand up for what is right, credible and honest."

Also read: Parmanu trailer: John Abraham's film will blow your mind



You may also like

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates