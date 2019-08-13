John Abraham shares a hilarious incident when his mom stopped his film shoot

television

John Abraham who is currently gearing up for his upcoming flick Batla House recently made an appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show. The actor opened up about a number of things on the show, including the time when his mother stopped a film shoot.

John Abraham on The Kapil Sharma Show

John Abraham is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie, Batla House, based on a controversial encounter operation of 2008. The movie is all set to hit theatres on August 15 and will be clashing with Akshay Kumar's space mission film, Mission Mangal.

John Abraham recently made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Batla House. On the show, John recounted a funny incident when his mother stopped the shoot of his film. Apparently, John Abraham was shooting for his film Taxi No 9211.

Directed by Milan Luthria, a scene in the movie required John to lie on the street while vehicles zoomed past him from both sides. Incidentally, John's mother was driving past when she saw her son lying on the road and instantly stopped the car and rushed to his side. She then proceeded to scream in Gujarati only to realise that John was actually shooting for a film and had a number of cameras pointed at him.

Hilarious, isn't it? In the special episode, we will also be able to see Archana Puran Singh pulling Kapil Sharma's show and him cracking a joke that makes everybody laugh.

Speaking of Batla House, the cop drama is inspired by the 2008 police encounter, where the Delhi Police took on suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorists. In an interview with mid-day, John said, "We cannot be clouded by our own judgment. We've told the story from different points of view, including the Delhi Special Cell, the witnesses, the terrorists/victims, and even the court. We have left the film open to debate; we'll be happy if someone doesn't agree with our point of view because it will lead to a discussion, which is our goal. We aren't passing any judgment with this film."

In recent times, apart from Akshay Kumar, John Abraham has become the go-to actor for movies with patriotic undertones. Some of these movies include Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate and Romeo Akbar Walter. "When you love your country, you will get attracted to such stories. I like to do patriotic movies, but I won't make a jingoistic film. I'm not against any other country or religion. But the day I feel I am getting typecast, I will move away from [the genre]," John told mid-day in the same interview.

Besides John, Batla House also stars Super 30 actress Mrunal Thakur. She portrays a journalist, based on Delhi Police Special Cell DSP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav's (John Abraham's character's) wife and journalist Shobhna Yadav. Talking about her role in the movie, Mrunal told mid-day, "I wouldn't have taken up the role if she was just a housewife. She is a crime journalist who needs to report the news where her husband is considered a murderer. The film offers a different take on journalism. When I met Shobhna Yadavji, she said I remind her of herself."

