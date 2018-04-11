John Abraham shoots for Milap Zaveri's Satyamev Jayate

John Abraham has been seeking legal recourse to sort out the issues surrounding his upcoming production, Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran



John Abraham on the sets of Satyamev Jayate

John Abraham has been seeking legal recourse to sort out the issues surrounding his upcoming production, Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran. Yesterday, he managed to squeeze in time to shoot for Milap Zaveri's Satyamev Jayate with newcomer Aisha Sharma. Things may be quiet now but not for long.

The war between Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran co-producers John Abraham and KriArj Entertainment's Prernaa Arora intensified over the weekend. In the latest development, it has been reported that Abraham filed three criminal complaints against Arora and her production house for "cheating, breach of trust, defamation and offences committed under the Information Technology Act."

John Abraham claimed that Arora had illegally blocked the online publicity material of the film launched by him. He also accused her of not paying his dues despite having "already recovered monies in excess of what she had to pay him from various third parties... Aggrieved by all these acts of Prernaa and her colleagues and associates at KriArj, John has filed separate complaints for cheating, breach of trust, defamation and offences under the Information Technology Act, at the Khar Police Station (sic)."

Prernaa Arora's spokesperson said, "As per our knowledge, no case has been registered against Prerna Aroraa or any members of team KriArj. It is apparent that the attempts made by JA Entertainment are an afterthought against KriArj to defame and mentally harass them."

Also read - John Abraham Vs KriArj: The actor files three criminal complaints against producer Prernaa Arora

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates