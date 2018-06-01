John Cena and ex-fiancee Nikki Bella meet and are missing each other like 'crazy'

That's what WWE stars John Cena and Nikki Bella said to one another when they met for the first time recently after calling off wedding last month



Nikki Bella

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Nikki Bella, 34, said she felt weird not talking to fellow wrestler-actor John Cena, 41, just a day after she split from him last month.

"I felt such a huge piece is just missing from me. It was just weird. First morning in six years not to talk to him, you know?" said Nikki in a preview clip of a new episode of US TV show, Total Bellas.



John Cena

"John, I mean he's like a frickin' magnet to me and it's like my heart sinks so deep into my stomach. Like I feel like I don't even know how to breathe as if my lungs are filled with fluid," said Nikki. The two came face to face backstage recently at the shooting of WWE's Raw 25th anniversary in New York. Cena and Nikki gave each other a hug and even spoke about their breakup.

"You didn't even call or text me yesterday," Nikki told John Cena. To which, Cena replied, "I'm supposed to stay away from you. It's taking every fiber of my being not to text or call you. I'm just trying to do the right thing. I miss you so much." Nikki replied: "I miss you too."

