John Cena shares old photo of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek after both test positive for COVID-19

The news of Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan testive positive for coronavirus came as quite a shock to the fraternity and fans.

On July 11, Amitabh Bachchan had taken to micro-blogging site Twitter to make the announcement of him testing positive for COVID-19. He wrote, "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

Meanwhile, Amitabh's son Abhishek Bachchan, who is making headlines as his new web-series Breathe: Into the Shadows released online, also tested positive for COVID-19 and had also announced on July 12, that his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive. Taking to Twitter, Abhishek wrote, "Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers."

WWE superstar and 16-time world champion John Cena, who is known for posting photos of Indian celebs on his Instagram handle, took to post a picture of Amitabh and Abhishek. Like always, John Cena did not caption this photo as well.

Last month, Cena took to Instagram to post a monochrome image of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput following his shocking suicide and shared his grief. In the picture, Sushant is seen striking an intense pose. Then as well, John Cena stuck to his tradition of not having any caption with the picture Sushant Singh Rajput.

John Cena was last seen at the WWE pay-per-view WrestleMania 36 against Bray Wyatt in what was called a Firefly Funhouse match which Cena lost. John Cena would have returned to the big screen this May in Fast 9 alongside Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris if it was not for the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the movie being postponed a whole year, now set to release in April 2021.

