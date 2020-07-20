John Cena shares photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram after she tests positive for Coronavirus

WWE superstar John Cena apparently seems to have a soft corner for Bollywood celebrities and his Instagram account is proof. John Cena recently took to Instagram to share a photo of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

And as usual, John Cena did not have any caption for this photo as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) onJul 18, 2020 at 5:53am PDT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tested positive for Coronavirus earlier last week and was under home quarantine till Friday. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was later moved to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai on Saturday to be treated for COVID-19.

Earlier on July 11, Amitabh Bachchan had taken to micro-blogging site Twitter to make the announcement of him testing positive for COVID-19. He wrote, "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

Aishwarya's husband Abhishek Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19 and had also announced on July 12, that his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive. Taking to Twitter, Abhishek wrote, "Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers."

Then too, John Cena took to Instagram to share a picture of Amitabh and Abhishek. John Cena was last seen in the WWE ring at WrestleMania 36 in a match against The Fiend Bray Wyatt, which he lost.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news