John Cho to star in Netflix drama Tigertail

John Cho

"Star Trek Beyond" actor John Cho has been cast as the lead in the Netflix feature, "Tigertail".

The film, being described as a multi-generational drama, hails from "Master of None" creator Alan Young.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Young has also written the script which is based on events that happened in his family.

The story will chronicle two people's poor life choices and the consequences of those decisions, exploring themes of regret, longing, passion and repression while spanning continents and generations, from 1950s Taiwan to present-day New York City.

Cho, 46, who is currently awaiting the release of his film "Searching", will be joined Tzi Ma and Christine Ko in the film.

The project is expected to start shooting next week in New York and Taiwan.

It will be produced by Charles King and Kim Roth via their Macro banner alongside Poppy Hanks and Yang.

Peter Pastorelli and David Lee will serve as executive producers in the project.

