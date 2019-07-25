Judgementall Hai Kya celeb review: Radhika Madan, Vasan Bala love the film

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut held a special screening of her upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya, in Mumbai on July 24. The film, which releases on July 26, also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead.

Judgementall Hai Kya poster

Kangana Ranaut's film Judgementall Hai Kya has been at the centre of a number of controversies since the very beginning. From the title being changed to Kangana's infamous tiff with a journalist at the song launch event, Judgementall Hai Kya has aroused the curiosity of the audience.

Kangana held a special screening of the film in Mumbai on July 24. The film, which releases on July 26, also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead and is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi. Celeb reactions for the film are in, and looks like B-town loves the movie!

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota fame actress Radhika Madan took to Instagram to share a story of how much she liked the film. Here's what she wrote:

Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava tweeted, "#JudgementallHaiKya is such a fun and quirky thriller! Excellent performances by #KanganaRanaut and @RajkummarRao The film is so fresh and unexpected. And I love the look of the film! Congratulations @ektaravikapoor @RuchikaaKapoor #PrakashKovelamudi @KanikaDhillon"

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari wrote, "There is something magical when brilliant actors dive into characters; break rules & dare to be different.@KanganaTeam & @RajkummarRao are a treat to watch as they unfold in #Judgementalhaikya All my wishes"

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra was also all praise for the movie. He tweeted, "#JudgementalHaiKya is a super crazy film. #KanganaRanaut is just fantastic, she manages to nail her character every single time. @RajkummarRao is just superb A must watch film guys. Releasing this Friday! still tripping"

Vasan Bala said, "#KangnaRanaut smashes it out of the park!!! tour de force! Bobby goes for Broke ...no hold bars... no safety net...it's a freaking free fall! #JudgementallHaiKya"

Judgementall Hai Kya traces the journey of Bobby (Kangana), a crazy, irreverent character, who is borderline obsessed with her next-door neighbour, Keshav (Rajkummar). Unlike Bobby, Keshav is overtly 'normal'. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they become prime suspects in a murder.

Though Bobby and Keshav engage in oneupmanship with their own versions of the truth, the audience is thrown into a quandary over whom to trust.

