Judgementall Hai Kya Movie Review: Not an edge-of-your-seat thriller

Judgementall Hai Kya may not appeal to the masses but kudos to Ekta Kapoor for backing the content. Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao play their characters to near perfection.

U/A: Comedy, Drama, Thriller

Director: Prakash Kovelamudi



Rating: Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Amyra Dastur, Hussain DalalRating:

Try and be as adjustable as aloo (potato), is Kangana Ranaut's (Bobby) ideology in the film, which she passes on to her manager-cum-friend Varun (Hussain Dalal). The dialogue seems misplaced in the scenario considering Varun's selflessness. Kangana plays Bobby, a dubbing artist, who immerses herself entirely in the film's character and suffers from acute psychosis. She photoshops herself in the pictures of people and things that she is obsessed with. Kangana has another obsession in the film - making origami birds out of newspaper cuttings of disturbing articles.

The film's story begins with Rajkummar Rao (Keshav) with wife Amyra Dastur (Rima) coming into the picture as Kangana's tenants. As seen in the trailer, Bobby is overtly suspicious of Keshav's activities, which also entangles them in a murder case as suspects. Their conversation with the cops is a mirror of how society as a whole is quick to jump to conclusions and judge people; especially ones suffering from a mental illness. It's also why Bobby is always given a deaf ear.

Judgementall Hai Kya has been helmed by Prakash Kovelamudi and his narrative lacks the quirk and edge to get the audience absorbed into this psychotic-thriller world. The second half of the story is an extension to Bobby's character that also has Jimmy Sheirgill in a special appearance, a person caring towards her condition.

Judgementall Hai Kya has not one, but two stellar performers – Kangana and Rajkummar. The complexity between their characters in the film forms the crux of Prakash Kovelamudi's directorial. Kangana Ranaut makes you live every second with her. She makes you believe that her imagination is for real. Her exceptional performance as the character living with a mental disorder, however, has not saved this sinking ship. Rajkummar's effervescent and natural acting is not enough to help uplift the weak screenplay and editing of this whodunit.

Kangana's dressing sense in the film deserves a special mention. Her attire does justice in building her character's personality. One of her outfits will also remind you of Aamir Khan in PK where he wore a skirt and shirt with a tight-collared bow.

The film is painfully stretched and the cliché climax scene at the end is a disappointment. Needless to say, a heroic stunt by Kangana saves the day. You can have a hearty laugh or two at Varun's (Hussain Dalal) cost. Also, there are a few interesting tongue twisters to lighten the viewer's mood in the cinema hall.

As the story unfolds, the film becomes a predictable affair. All said, the social message weaved through this narrative cannot be missed or ignored. Considering the hype around this film, hopes were too high from the offering.

In a nutshell, the film may not appeal to the masses. Kudos to Ekta Kapoor for backing content like this. There isn't a specific target audience for Judgementall Hai Kya. One thing's for sure, nobody else but Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao could have played these characters well.

