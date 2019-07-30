Judgementall Hai Kya on making Rs 19.2 crore on Day 3: No publicity is bad publicity

bollywood

Brickbats she received for tiff with scribe couldn't hamper Kangana Ranaut's film Judgementall Hai Kya

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in Judgementall Hai Kya

While cinephiles had assumed that the negative publicity that attached itself to Judgementall Hai Kya owing to Kangana Ranaut's public tiff with a scribe would hamper its collections, box-office figures suggest otherwise. Ekta Kapoor's production has managed to garner a decent opening with Rs 19.25 crore in its kitty over three days.

Trade expert Amod Mehra says that the positive word of mouth surrounding the film has led viewers to pay a visit to cinema halls. "The film has got a decent opening and has mainly performed in big cities like Mumbai and Pune. It will have to hold its ground over the upcoming week to break even. That will be tough given the spate of Hindi and English releases this week."



Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon in Arjun Patiala

Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon's Arjun Patiala, which locked horns with Ranaut's film, has failed to attract eyeballs, settling with a mere Rs 4.5 crore over three days. "The film been a disaster since the first day. It hasn't found any takers."

Trade analyst Girish Wankhede opines that Rajkummar Rao-starrer Judgementall Hai Kya could have fared better had the downpour in the city not kept moviegoers homebound. "However, since the production cost is low, it will make a profit. On the other hand, Arjun Patiala is a parody, a genre which works better on the web. No one would want to pay to watch it in theatres. Nothing can save the film."

Rs 19 crore

Three-day earning of Judgementall Hai Kya

Rs 4.5 crore

Three-day earning of Arjun Patiala

