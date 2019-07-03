Judgementall Hai Kya trailer review: We're so ready for this rollercoaster ride!

bollywood

After a few hiccups, one of which resulted in the change in the name of the film, the trailer of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Judgementall Hai Kya was launched last night, July 2, in Mumbai and New Delhi. After watching the trailer of this crazy caper, we can surely say that this black comedy is going to be fantastic, and we can't wait for the film to release! Here are five things from the Judgementall Hai Kya trailer that caught our fancy.

A murder mystery

Judgementall Hai Kya is a black comedy that revolves around a murder. By default, murder mysteries are fun and wholly entertaining, and when you have stellar actors like Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, who were last seen in Queen together, sharing screen space, it's sure to be exciting on a whole new level.

Kangana and Rajkummar's mad capers

Kangana and Rajkummar apparently play quarrelling neighbours in the movie, who are pitted against each other. Kangana is a nosy character, always curious to know what's happening in Rajkummar's life, which in turn makes his hackles rise. It was fun to see Kangana and Rajkummar get into crazy mode in the trailer, and it's something we're looking forward to in the movie.

Kangana, aka Bobby, is badass

Kangana Ranaut is a boss actress in most of her movies, and in Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana has thrown caution to the wind and gone all out. Her character, Bobby Garewal Batliwala, is obsessed with Rajkummar's character and is one of the suspects in the murder mystery. How she deals with this is at the same time creepy and arouses curiosity.

Rajkummar, aka Keshav, is desperate

Charming to a fault, Rajkummar Rao plays Keshav, who gets embroiled in the murder case as the second suspect. While his character is in parts sly and helpless, you can't help but think if he's just a guy who was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Or maybe, he's the master planner after all. It's this ambiguity that's got us fascinated!

Brilliant performances

The most exciting thing about Judgementall Hai Kya is that you can expect some brilliant performances from both Kangana and Rajkummar. Whether or not there's a romance angle in this movie, it sure looks like it's going to be an entertaining rollercoaster ride!

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, written by Kanika Dhillon and produced by Shobha and Ekta Kapoor, and Shaailesh R Singh, Judgementall Hai Kya hits theatres on July 26, 2019.

Watch the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya:

