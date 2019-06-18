Hate Thy Neighbour! Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao play quarrelling neighbours in Mental Hai Kya!

bollywood

Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut play each other's neighbours in the film, Mental Hai Kya. The film is an intriguing thriller with doses of quirk which will encourage everyone to embrace and celebrate their individuality and distinctiveness

Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut in Mental Hai Kya poster.

The popular phrase Love Thy Neighbour gets a twist this year with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao playing nosy, annoying neighbours to each other. The stellar performers, last seen together romantically inclined in Queen have something completely contrasting to offer us on the big screen this year.



Both Kangana and Rajkummar pry on each other with Kangana always being suspicious and trying to intrude in her neighbour, Rajkummar's life making his hackles rise. Their cynical approach towards each other results in the game of one-upmanship. And when two crazies collide, there is bound to be an explosion!

Director Prakash Kovelamudi elaborates, "Kangana and Rajkummar are quarrelling neighbours, pitted against each other in the film. Kangana's character is suspicious of the world around her and she is constantly inquisitive about her neighbour's life. Her probing nature provokes Rajkummar that results in them sharing squabbling chemistry in the film. Their bickering banter unfolds in an interesting way on the big screen and I am excited to showcase them in this light."

Mental Hai Kya is an intriguing thriller with doses of quirk which will encourage everyone to embrace and celebrate their individuality and distinctiveness. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh, Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Mental Hai Kya is all set to hit screens on July 26, 2019.

