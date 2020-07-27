Jugal Hansraj: I signed about 30-40 films but they never took off

Ever since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, there have been multiple discussions on nepotism and the insider vs outsider debate. A majority of the actors and filmmakers have spoken about it on social media and interviews and shared their stories of deceit and dejections.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Masoom and Mohabbatein actor Jugal Hansraj has also shed light on the same. He spoke about his journey as an actor and how he lost over 30-40 films in his career. Talking about his journey first, Hansraj said, "I wasn't from the film business. I'm a complete outsider and I have no connection in the film industry from any side. So, obviously you're a little unsure."

He added. "You're constantly finding your feet, you don't have someone to advice you. I feel, you're equipped to make smarter career decisions if you come from a film family. I've enjoyed working. Despite coming from a non film background, I did pretty okay. I'm still remembered. I didn't trouble anyone I worked with, I was professional and people still stay in touch with me."

He then talked about the flip side of the business and how he began losing films. "I signed my first film as an adult in 1989 for Manmohan Desai, which was my comeback into acting but it never started and throughout my career, that has happened a lot. Till today, about 35 to 40 of the projects that I signed, never took off. In the last 30 years, that's really a lot," the actor stated.

He continued, "I'd have done a lot more work, but it didn't start. It's not like I was not interested but what can one do if movies got shelved? I wish they started."

The actor is best known for being the child actor in Shekhar Kapoor's timeless classic Masoom. He has acted in films like Papa Kehte Hain, Mohabbatein, and Kahaani 2 in his career. He has also directed two films for Yash Raj Films, the animated comedy Roadside Romeo in 2008, and Pyaar Impossible in 2010!

