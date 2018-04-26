Juhi Chawla refused to kiss Aamir Khan in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Juhi Chawla refused to kiss Aamir Khan on his cheeks and forehead which forced the director Mansoor Khan to halt the shoot for 10 minutes



Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

29th April 1988 saw the release of a romantic saga which soon won the hearts of the audience and acquired a cult status in terms of popularity. When multi-starrer movies were a trend, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak introduced two of Bollywood’s most celebrated artists Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan in lead roles. The movie proved to be a path breaker for these young talents and cemented their careers in the film industry. As the film completes 30 glorious years, Zee Classic, with its proposition Woh Zamana Kare Deewana, will air this cult film on Sunday, 29th April 2018 at 7pm.

Starring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla in lead roles, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak showcases effortless acting and realistic characters. Did you know that although the movie had a simple and clean romance, Juhi Chawla refused to kiss Aamir Khan on his cheeks and forehead which forced the director Mansoor Khan to halt the shoot for 10 minutes?. However, the actress who is known to be a thorough professional agreed to go ahead with the scene as the script demanded.

Mansoor Khan said, “We were shooting the song Akele Hain To Kya Ghum Hai. I had informed Juhi about a shot where Aamir Khan will lean back and she had to kiss him first on one cheek, then the other cheek and also on his forehead. My assistant later informed me that Juhi is refusing to do the scene. Hearing this, I asked everybody to stop whatever they were doing immediately and just sit down. Ten minutes later, when I was informed that Juhi has agreed to do the scene, we began shooting again.”

