Juhi Chawla's daughter, Jahnavi graduates from school; see photo

Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi graduated from her school and the emotional actress shared her picture from the classroom

Juhi Chawla shared this picture on her Instagram account.

Besides Suhana Khan, yet another star kid has graduated school this year. Juhi Chawla's daughter, Jahnavi, has also graduated from her school in England, and an emotional actress shared her daughter's photo from the school's classroom with a heartfelt note alongside. Juhi wrote, "Jahnavi at her school farewell chapel ... happy and sad both at the same time ... [sic]"

There were a few Insta users who also wrote that Jahnavi is very beautiful just like her actress-mother, Juhi Chawla. "Your daughter's got the same beautiful smile as yours [sic]," read one of the comments. Juhi Chawla married industrialist Jay Mehta and the couple has two children, Jahnavi and a son named Arjun. Juhi and hubby Jay are also co-owners of the IPL Kolkata Knight Riders in partnership with her frequent co-star and good friend Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking about Juhi Chawla, she was a judge for the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' alongside Saroj Khan and Vaibhavi Merchant during the show's third season. She was last seen on the big screen in Chalk n Duster (2017). She also did a cameo in the Gujarati remake of the Marathi film Ventilator (2018).

