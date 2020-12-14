Juhi Parmar: Feel happy to come on the sets on my birthday

Television actress Juhi Parmar became a household name for her performance in the hugely popular TV show Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. The show ran from 2002–2009, and Juhi played the titular character paired opposite actor Hussain Kuwajerwala. Parmar was also seen in popular shows like Rishtey, Devi, Yeh Chanda Kanoon Hai, Santoshi Maa, and has hosted shows like Voice of India, Antakshari - The Great Challenge, Allah Tero Naam Ishwar Tero Naam, among others.

The actress celebrates her 40th birthday today, December 14, and on the occasion, she spoke to Mumbai Mirror about her birthday plans. More than me my daughter Samaira is and she's been telling me every day for several days that these many days are left. I will be shooting for half of the day and spending the rest of the day with family."

She added, "Since the time I started working, I've had working birthdays where half of the day I would spend working and the rest of the day I would spend with friends and family unless I am travelling. That is a ritual I like, I feel happy to coming on the sets on my birthday even if it is only for a few hours."

Juhi Parmar also spoke about her fondest memory from her show Kumkum. She shared, "I used to stay in Mumbai at that time and my parents used to live in Jaipur. Throughout the year, I used to get very little time to spend with them because of my busy work schedule. I hardly got any time from the shoot. So, they had once come to Mumbai and and surprised me on my birthday. I remember that day I woke up with my mother's hugs and kisses and my parent's blessings. They had spent the entire day with me and also stayed back for a few days."

Well, here's wishing Juhi a very happy birthday!

On the work front, Juhi Parmar is currently working on the TV show Hamari Wali Good News.

