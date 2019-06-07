Juniper dreams

food

In the lead up to World Gin Day, we took a bite of dishes made with the spirit, so you can skip the cocktails if you like

A summer treat

While conceptualising the dish, the thought was to create something simple that would complement the gin cocktails," shares Chirag Makwana, senior sous chef at BKC diner Toast & Tonic. He is referring to gin marinated chicken leg (Rs 580) that is served with corn and white bean succotash. "The chicken leg is marinated overnight with gin, sage, garlic and other herbs, making it a very light dish in terms of flavours. It's perfect for a hot summer day," he adds.

AT Toast & Tonic, Jet Airways-Godrej Building, Bandra East

TIME 12 pm to 12.30 am

CALL 7777049774

Something fishy

Served with sautéed mixed veggies and mash potato, the grilled herb-crusted pink salmon (Rs 690) at an Andheri eatery comes covered in a lime and gin sauce. Chef Ishijyot Surri, its creator, says, "Gin has a lot of herbs and botanicals that intermingle with the taste of salmon. The crust gives the dish a crispy texture, while the gin sauce enhances it with a buttery savour."

AT The Miniya Turk, Crescent Royale, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West.

TIME 12 pm to 12.30 am

CALL 9930069600

Let the game be-gin

Relish a fun dish made with chicken, toban chilli, oyster sauce and scallions, and christened ping pong chicken (Rs 425), served at this Asian eatery. Owner Prashant Chaudhri tells us, "There are various ways to incorporate gin into food, and it works best in savoury dishes like pasta, poultry and fish."

AT Chin Chin Chu, AB Nair Road, Juhu.

TIME 12 pm to 1 am

CALL 9819830575

For the sweet tooth

Treat yourself to a dessert made with layers of gin-soaked white sponge and gin-infused mascarpone cream. The gin-a-misu (Rs 425) emerged out of a gin-and-tonic menu the establishment had created. "The sweetness and the lipids take away some of the alcohol's harshness. We took the idea of a tiramisu and replaced the coffee liqueur with gin," chef Hitesh Shanbhag says.

AT The Good Wife, The Capital, Block G, BKC.

TIME 12 pm to 1 am

CALL 40109433

