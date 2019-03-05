Jurgen Klopp confident of Liverpool's title hopes despite Everton draw

football

After a run of four draws in their past six league games, Liverpool ended the weekend behind City for the first time in three months having played the same number of games as Pep Guardiola's defending champions

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool still have the look of Premier League champions despite a goalless Merseyside derby draw at Everton that saw them fall a point behind Manchester City at the top of the table.

After a run of four draws in their past six league games, Liverpool ended the weekend behind City for the first time in three months having played the same number of games as Pep Guardiola's defending champions. Everton's run without a derby win extended to 19 games stretching back to 2010. However, the celebrations from the home supporters on the final whistle indicated how much they believe they have damaged Liverpool's hopes of securing a first league title in 29 years.

Klopp, however, remained defiant and continues to see evidence that his players have the resilience to cope with the pressure of one of the most tense title races in years. "I don't have to give my players any advice, they know already," said Klopp. "They're not little boys any more. Sometimes you have the lead and people say it's done when there are 20 games to go to the end of the season, and now they have one or two more points than us. It's the beginning of March, who cares?

"I believe 100 per cent in our chances. I know that game-by-game my feeling gets better about the boys because they look ready for it. Today, of course, we didn't score, that happens. A difficult game, opponent, and the wind and weather circumstances didn't help for football in general, it was just a fight. We were ready for that today and now we have a point more than before - all good."

