Justin Bieber jokes about a loveless marriage

Published: Oct 03, 2019, 08:54 IST | IANS

"We're married now," Justin Beiber said, reports eonline.com. "No more love now that we're married. That's what happens."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Rhode/picture courtesy: Hailey Rhode's Instagram account
Justin Bieber and Hailey Rhode/picture courtesy: Hailey Rhode's Instagram account

Singer Justin Bieber joked about having a loveless marriage after his second wedding to Hailey. In a video posted to Instagram Story, Hailey playfully smothers her groom with kisses as he jokes, "get off of me!"

"We're married now," Justin said, reports eonline.com. "No more love now that we're married. That's what happens." But as Hailey pouts and begins to fake cry -"You're being mean to me," she jokes - he takes it all back. Justin gushes: "Aw, I'm just kidding."

This was after their second wedding ceremony in South Carolina on Monday night. They walked down the aisle in 2018 during a courthouse ceremony but wanted to vow to a forever together in front of all their family and friends.

"They both feel it is important to have a religious ceremony before God," a source told E! News. "After a year, their love has grown even more, so it's exciting to restate their vows."

"They both looked so genuinely happy," an insider shared. "They had smiles on their faces the entire night and didn't really leave each other's sides. They both made it a point to say hi to every guest and chat with everyone. It was a pretty intimate reception and they were happy they could catch up with their friends and family and really enjoy the night."

