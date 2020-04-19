Justin Verlander, Kate Upton step in to save Detroit
MLB star Verlander and supermodel wife help police, paramedics and fire fighters to tackle Coronavirus
Major League Baseball (MLB) star Justin Verlander and his supermodel wife Kate Upton on Friday stepped in to help Detroit fight the pandemic after positive cases increased to nearly 30,000 in Michigan. There were 546 deaths recorded in the region. "@kateupton and I have been following the #COVID19 spread in Michigan and are heartbroken for Detroit, a city so close to our hearts. We've especially seen the impact on the Detroit Police Department and reached out to learn how we could help," Justin, who was with Detroit Tigers for 13 seasons before joining Houston Astros in 2017, wrote on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
@kateupton and I have been following the #COVID19 spread in Michigan and are heartbroken for Detroit, a city so close to our hearts. With such deep ties to this amazing and resilient city we wanted to focus our efforts on supporting both the community and first responders. We’ve especially seen the impact on the Detroit Police Department and reached out to learn how we could help. Together we quickly identified their areas of need and are so grateful for several collaborations and extremely generous organizations that rushed to support: . Through a partnership with @bellacanvas, we are sending 25,000 masks to @detroit_police to be distributed among their officers. They are also stocking each patrol car with masks and distributing them to people and communities in need. . @ford through @fordfund is donating face shields for every single police officer, paramedic and fire fighter in Detroit! This is such an important and extra layer of protection while helping many who are sick and needing their assistance. . Also, in order to help slow the spread, the Detroit Police Dept. has instituted strict safety measures such as temperature checks for all staff members. They expressed a need for touchless thermometers and through a donation to and an incredible effort by @bethennyfrankel ‘s #bstrong and @globalempowermentmission they were able to help fill that deficit. . Lastly, getting food safely to those on the front lines is a major initiative, and we are donating to @feedthefrontlinesdetroit. They are working with local restaurants to deliver meals to healthcare workers and first responders. This is a wonderful initiative to support both the local restaurant industry and many who are on the front lines every day. . We’ve included more information and links to these inspiring organizations in our stories. Thank you to all who pulled together to help make an impact in #Detroit. Please stay safe and to all those working to help and heal our communities, thank you for all you do! #staysafe #stayhome #savelives #bellacanvas #fordfund #feedthefrontlinesdetroit
In his lengthy post, Justin explained how through partnerships, the couple managed to provide 25,000 masks for the Detroit Police Department, face shields for every police officer, paramedic and fire fighter. Touchless thermometers were given to cops. Safe delivery of food was conducted for those on the front line like healthcare workers and first responders.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe