Justin Verlander, Kate Upton step in to save Detroit

Major League Baseball (MLB) star Justin Verlander and his supermodel wife Kate Upton on Friday stepped in to help Detroit fight the pandemic after positive cases increased to nearly 30,000 in Michigan. There were 546 deaths recorded in the region. "@kateupton and I have been following the #COVID19 spread in Michigan and are heartbroken for Detroit, a city so close to our hearts. We've especially seen the impact on the Detroit Police Department and reached out to learn how we could help," Justin, who was with Detroit Tigers for 13 seasons before joining Houston Astros in 2017, wrote on Instagram.

In his lengthy post, Justin explained how through partnerships, the couple managed to provide 25,000 masks for the Detroit Police Department, face shields for every police officer, paramedic and fire fighter. Touchless thermometers were given to cops. Safe delivery of food was conducted for those on the front line like healthcare workers and first responders.

