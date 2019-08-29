JVPG TT: Sampada, Aadil win sub-jr titles; Diya, Deepit rule juniors

other-sports

The winners of the JVPG TT tournament with their trophies

Sampada Bhiwandkar from Rose Manor International caused a major upset by beating the top seed — Pune's Pritha Vartikar 11-9, 11-8, 4-11, 11-8, 11-8 to clinch the sub-junior girls title in the JVPG-3rd Maharashtra State Ranking table tennis tournament recently.

Meanwhile, top seed Aadil Anand beat second-seeded Jash Modi 9-11, 6-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-7, 12-10 to clinch the sub-junior boys singles title. Thane's Deepit Patil outplayed third-seeded — Pune's Shounak Shinde 11-3, 11-5, 11-7, 11-6 — to bag the junior boys singles title.

However, Diya Chitale, the junior girls top seed was always in command against her Mumbai Suburban teammate Aditi Sinha. The remarkable feature in Diya's march to the title round was the consistency she showed right from quarter-finals onwards while disposing off her rival 11-9, 6-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-6.

