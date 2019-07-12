Kabir Khan's daughter, Sairah, chills with Deepika Padukone on the sets of '83

bollywood

Kabir Khan's wife, host-actress Mini Mathur, shared a photo collage on Instagram that features her daughter Sairah hanging out with and getting some 'serious girl goals' from Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone with Sairah Kabir. Pic/instagram.com/minimathur

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently shooting for Kabir Khan's '83, based on India's maiden victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup in which they won against West Indies in the finals. Ranveer Singh will portray the role of the then captain of the Indian team, Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone will play Kapil's wife Romi Bhatia.

Recently, Kabir Khan's wife, host-actress Mini Mathur, shared a photo collage on Instagram that features her daughter Sairah hanging out with and getting some 'serious girl goals' from Deepika Padukone. In one image, Deepika is seen carrying Sairah in her arms. In another picture, Sairah seems to be doing a ballet step.

"Clearly Sairah is having the most fun on the ''83' shoot! And Deepika Padukone gave her some serious girl goals," Mini captioned the image.

'83 will recreate the historic events, which led the Indian cricket team to win the 1983 World Cup against West Indies. The film is touted to be one of the biggest sports movies of all time and has got the fans anticipating its release ever since it was first announced. The cast finished shooting in Dharamshala and is now in London, shooting for the movie under the mentorship and guidance of none other than Kapil Dev.

The glamorous cast is led by Ranveer Singh as captain Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson and the Coach PR Man Singh to be played by Pankaj Tripathi.

This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding last year. The couple has previously co-starred in Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

