Kabir Singh poster: Shahid Kapoor unleashes his rugged side

Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share a poster from his upcoming flick, Kabir Singh. The actor's intense transformation will take you aback

Shahid Kapoor dropped yet another poster from his upcoming film Kabir Singh today, April 21. The actor took to Twitter to share the poster. He wrote, "Kabir Singh out in 2 months. 21st June. #WaitForIt," he wrote alongside the poster.

With Kabir Singh, Shahid returns to the space of essaying the role of a college student, years after Ishq Vishk. Becoming the new age "angry young man" he steps into the shoes of an angst-driven, alcoholic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path.

In the poster, the Udta Punjab actor can be seen looking rugged and intense. Kapoor went through an extreme physical transformation for his role in the film.

The movie is a Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. While the Padmaavat star plays the lead role in the movie, actor Kiara Advani, who was recently seen in Netflix's Lust Stories, essays the role of Preeti, Kabir Singh's love interest.

The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. After the teaser dropped online, Vijay took to his Twitter account to appreciate Shahid's look.

The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde. Kabir Singh will hit the big screens on June 21 this year.

