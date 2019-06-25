Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Review - Daily dose of drama with a tinge of reality

television

At its heart, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is a love story between two diametrically opposite people. The central idea may be far from novel, but Sandiip Sickand's latest offering comes as a breath of fresh air thanks to its treatment. Minutes into the narrative, we are introduced to the two workaholics — if Sonakshi Rastogi (Dipika Kakar Ibrahim) as the reigning television actor is the face of the make-believe world, cardio surgeon Dr Rohit Sippy (Karan V Grover) belongs to the world of science.

It is refreshing to see the makers take potshots at their own industry through Kakar's track. Sample this: she plays the bahu in the popular show, Kahaani Parvati Ki. While the writers take a dig at the illogical plotlines and over-the-top makeup that are part of daily soaps, it is to their credit that they also weave in the unglamorous side of showbiz by depicting the notoriously long working hours and the producers' plight while dealing with the actors' tantrums. In contrast, the narrative barely delves into Grover's professional life, choosing to keep the focus on his affluent family instead.

The show, however, takes a few missteps in creating its lead characters. Much like other television offerings, it falls into the trope of sketching the characters as thou-shall-not-make-mistakes perfect people. Replete with the evil mother and a spoilt brat for a sister, it is easy to see how Kakar's track is borrowed heavily from the age-old fairy tale Cinderella.

Kakar and Grover do complete justice to their roles. Of the supporting cast, Tanaaz Irani and Anahita Jahabaksh do a commendable job as over-animated characters. While the first five episodes have shown promise, we know all too well how the script can be altered overnight to resort to something more traditional. Guess it all depends on the next TRP report.

