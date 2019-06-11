Never seen before panel to come together with Kahan Hum Kahan Tum pair
The symposium set to take place in the heart of the city will have the presence of the who's who of both the sectors. The actresses present will be Ada Khan, Rashmi Desai, Tanaz Currim and Alisha Panwar alongside the top surgeons of the city
While Indian television is set to witness a new romance on-screen, the city will see the first ever coming together of two of the biggest professionals - actors and surgeons - on one platform to be held by the lead pair of Star Plus' upcoming show Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, Dipika Kakkar and Karan V Grover.
The symposium set to take place in the heart of the city will have the presence of the who's who of both the sectors. The actresses present will be Ada Khan, Rashmi Desai, Tanaz Currim and Alisha Panwar alongside the top surgeons of the city namely, Dr Amandeep Gujral (spine surgeon), Viral Desai (plastic surgeon) to name a few.
The show, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, will have a new concept and a new love saga with a fresh take on love and relationships in contemporary times. It is a story of two characters from two different worlds, who have two different professions, two busy lifestyles with extremely busy schedules.
With a fresh pairing of Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover, who plays the character of an actress and a surgeon respectively, the show talks about the difficulties of balancing personal life with the professional one yet holding onto the romance. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was seen as the narrator for the show who in the first outing introduced the on-screen pair leaving the audience with a question - while their hearts are one, will they manage to find themselves, hinting at the two demanding careers and the compromises it entails.
Little chatter here and some there - the never seen before gathering in the history of television with the stalwarts of their respective fields, the show is going to be as fun as this promising and full panel is looking to be!
