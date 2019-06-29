Kajol shares photo of Ajay Devgn and Yug thinking about glory from their vacation

bollywood

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are on a road trip with their children Nysa and Yug Devgn. The actress shared an adorable picture of the Golmaal actor with his son in the pool

Ajay Devgn with son Yug. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/kajol

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are on a road trip with their children, Nysa and Yug. Earlier, Kajol had shared a picture of them when they started the trip, where the family was posing in front of their car with snow-capped mountains in the backdrop.

On Saturday, Kajol shared a yet-another picture of actor-husband Ajay Devgn with their little son, Yug. In the picture, Ajay and Yug are seen posing candidly in the pool while gazing at the sky. Looking at the pictures, it looks like the family is holidaying somewhere in the hilly region. Kajol captioned this picture as: "Thinking about all this glory surrounding us ..... somewhere in the mountains [sic]"

Isn't the father-son duo looking great together?

The couple looks like they are no more a reticent star couple. Time was when Kajol and Ajay Devgn preferred to stay away from public glare. The two were considered one of Bollywood's most reserved couples, who fiercely safeguarded their privacy. But now, they have started throwing caution to the wind by posting private moments on social media.

Ajay Devgn is known to be a jolly person and on the episode of Koffee with Karan, he made some interesting revelations. He revealed that the biggest lie film stars say is that they love their wife, which made Kajol rais her eyebrows in no time, who was seated beside him on the couch.

On the professional front, Ajay had two releases - De De Pyar De with Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu, and Total Dhamaal, which was a multi-starrer film. Both films did great business and he will next be seen in Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, Bhuj - The Pride of India.

