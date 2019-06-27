Ajay Devgn, Kajol go on road trip with children

bollywood

Kajol on Wednesday shared a family photograph in which the two actors along with their children are seen posing in front of their car with snow capped mountains in the backdrop

Pic: Instagram/@kajol

Ajay Devgn and his wife Kajol have jetted off on a family road trip. The couple are currently holidaying with their children Nysa and Yug. Kajol on Wednesday shared a family photograph in which the two actors along with their children are seen posing in front of their car with snow capped mountains in the backdrop.

"Grumbles, rumbles and potato chips... Road trip. Finally," Kajol captioned the image.

The photograph has over three lakh likes already.

Ajay married Kajol in 1999. The two welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003 and son Yug in 2010.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn has begun shooting for Bhuj: The pride Of India. Undergoing the direction of Abhishek Dudhaiya, the forthcoming movie is being shot at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

A production member says, "A huge set which includes a replica of the Madhapar village, has been erected at Ramoji Rao. Building it was a costly affair, it was done over a period of one month. The makers had to recreate the '70s as the story is set in 1971. The security has been beefed up to ensure that pictures of the set are not leaked."

The historical drama sheds light on how 300 women from the Madhapar village came together to repair the only runway in Bhuj that was destroyed during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Set to take place in instalments given that the unit has the liberty of time before its August 2020 release date, the shoot, we're told, is expected to run for two months." It will, in most likelihood, start with Sonakshi, who plays Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, a social worker who convinced the women to build the runway. She will be joined by Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen as Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari, who helped the Indian Army during the war." Devgn, Parineeti Chopra and Rana Daggubati will join the shoot later.

