Kalank Box Office Collection: Abhishek Varman's period drama further drops on Day 3

Alia Bhatt in a still from Kalank

Abhishek Varman's period drama Kalank had a low Box Office collections on its Day 3 i.e. 1st Thursday. The has registered a business of Rs 11.60 crore on the third day, taking its total Box Office collections to Rs 44.65 crore.

The film opened on a very good note, surpassing the opening day collection of Kesari, Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal, and becoming the highest opener of 2019 so far. After raking in Rs 21.60 crore on Day 1, Kalank dropped on Day 2 with collections of Rs 11.45 crore. However, on Day 3, despite being a partial holiday across the country (Good Friday) the movie minted Rs 11.60 crore, which is close to its Day 2 numbers.

On the overseas front, Kalank has had the highest opening internationally of 2019 and has beaten the previous best of Padmavaat and Dangal in the UK with an estimated figure of 141,000 euros. Australia too took the best opening of 2019 with AUD 128,000.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh tweeted on Thursday, "Kalank is having a good run in international markets... Wednesday and Thursday total: 1.650 mn USD (Rs 11.45 crore). (sic)"

Kalank stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. Along with the varied hues of love, the period drama highlights the trials and tribulations of love with the spotlight on communal tensions.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, the film is produced by Dharma Productions, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, and co produced by Fox Star Studios.

The movie has opened to mixed reviews, with some critics calling it overcrowded and some calling it "drop-dead gorgeous". The film, which released on a holiday like Mahavir Jayanti, is set to grow at the box office with an extended weekend and the holiday of Good Friday.

Apart from the box office, the movie has become a favourite on social media with several memes and dialogues from the film getting popular in the digital world.

