Kalank: Here's everything you should know about the multi-starrer film

Kalank is a love saga set in the 1940s, which effortlessly delves into the lives of the film's characters - Varun as Zafar, Alia as Roop, Sonakshi as Satya, Aditya as Dev Chaudhry, Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum and Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Chaudhry

Kalank, starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit Nene, is a love story. Producer Karan Johar kept the audience on their toes by unravelling a little bit about the film every day before the film's trailer launch. Helmed by Abhishek Varman, the film, which is a love saga is all set to hit the theatres on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. So before you head on to watch the film, here's what you must know about it.

The film's backstory:



Kalank is extremely special to Karan Johar's heart because it was his father, producer Yash Johar's, last project that he conceptualised 15 years ago. However, the film never took off. After the release of Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Karan Johar wanted to direct this film himself, but unfortunately, the film got pushed to the backburner. Karan Johar has mentioned that this film is his dream project, and it was Abhishek, who understood his emotion and took the baton of executing it on the big screens. Therefore, Karan handed over the responsibility to Abhishek Varman to weave Kalank through his vision.

The film's grandeur:



Kalank's larger-than-life sets give you a deja vu of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's creations. From the beautiful sets - that vary from temples, palaces and monuments - everything just appeals to all your senses. The outfits of the star cast are also out of the world, which exudes royalty with every glimpse.

Varun Dhawan was not the original choice for Zafar:



When Yash Johar decided to make this film after the release of Kal Ho Naa Ho, the producer wanted Shah Rukh Khan to essay Varun Dhawan's character. However, with time, there were a few modifications in terms of character, and eventually, the makers held on to Varun Dhawan to play the intense character, Zafar, who falls in love with Alia Bhatt's character, Roop. While stepping into Khan's shoes can be a tall order, Dhawan said that he brought his own interpretation to the role. At the trailer launch, Varun said that Shah Rukh sir had watched the film's teaser and he appreciated Varun for his film-choices because they will bring him closer to his audience.

Sanjay Dutt's reunion with Madhuri Dixit after 21 years:



Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit-Nene worked in many films together and their collaboration on this film after 21 years got all their fans super happy. The two actors addressed each other as Ma'am and Sir on public platforms for Kalank's promotions, which always got Varun Dhawan curious. Talking about reuniting with the dance queen and his Khalnayak co-actor, Sanjay Dutt said, "Yes, working with her is a pleasure. Madhuri is such a great actor. I've done many films with her, I can't even recall in one go. So, to work with her again in that one scene that we did together in Kalank was amazing. She's got that command as an actor. It's a pleasure to share screen space with her after so many years. So much has gone past, people have matured. She herself comes across as such a matured actor (sic)."

The classical touch:



In recent times, there has seldom been a Bollywood film that touched upon the classical dance genre. It was through Alia Bhatt's Ghar More Pardesiya and Madhuri Dixit's Tabaah Ho Gaye from Kalank, that classical dance lovers can quench their thirst.

Here's the video of Alia Bhatt's Ghar More Pardesiya dance:

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur are promoting Kalank extensively. The film's real test begins today when it hits the screens, as it is also a holiday week with Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday and the weekend.

