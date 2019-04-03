Kalank trailer launch: Varun Dhawan asks Madhuri Dixit why she calls Sanjay Dutt 'sir'

bollywood

The much-anticipated trailer of Kalank was launched amidst huge fanfare at a surbaban theatre. Present at this event was the entire star cast - Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Kunal Kemmu

The Kalank cast

At Kalank's trailer launch, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt recreated Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt's Tamma Tamma song, to which Madhuri said, "It's wonderful. Fate was reckoning that we all four Alia, Varun and Sanjay sir work together."

To which, Varun Dhawan cut in saying, "I don't understand that now after 22 years why Madhuri ma'am calls Sanjay Dutt 'Sir' and he calls her 'Ma'am'." Although everyone started laughing, Alia being the host, said, it was here on this stage (referring to the teaser launch) that we spoke about it.

Talking about the film's trailer, it's about a complicated love story that is considered as a stigma in this film. Hence, the title - Kalank. Karan Johar, who is producing this film along with Fox Star Studios, gave this event a miss since he is busy unveiling his wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Singapore.

Kalank is a love saga set in the 1940s, which effortlessly delves into the love-lives of the film's characters. Helmed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is all set to hit the screens on April 17, 2019.

