Kalki Koechlin gives birth to baby girl
Kalki Koechlin delivered the child on Friday, and both, baby and the mother are fine.
Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcomed their little bundle of joy - a baby girl. The Gully Boy actress gave birth to a girl on Friday. According to reports, both mother and child were "doing great".
Kalki had announced in September last year that she was expecting a child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Since then, Kalki was giving us regular insights into her pregnancy on social media. The actress used to share daily pictures of her proudly flaunting her baby bump.
In an exclusive interview to mid-day, the actress couldn't contain her excitement of embracing motherhood. "This was an unexpected pregnancy. In the first two months, I didn't feel any maternal instinct. It felt like an alien invasion, where this little thing was acting like a vampire, sucking out everything from my body," Koechlin said, adding that her maternal instinct soon kicked in. "When I heard the heartbeat for the first time, I got excited."
The actor also said that Hershberg had been an equal partner, taking his daddy lessons seriously. "He has been so patient throughout this pregnancy. There were days where I would snap at the drop of a hat, but he was calm. He has been present for all the gynaecologist appointments and the classes where they teach you breathing techniques for labour."
However, she asserted that marriage, if it happens, will be for the right reasons. "We are not averse to marriage, but we don't want to rush into it just because I am pregnant. If it is necessary for the documentation, bureaucracy and school registrations of our child, we will consider it. But when it comes to our romantic commitments, we have enough validation from each other, and our families, too."
Recently, she shared a picture of her flaunting her baby bump and called the experience as a roller-coaster ride. Koechlin posted a snapshot of herself flaunting her baby bump. She wrote, "What a rollercoaster this pregnancy has been."
On the work front, Kalki was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. The Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer was recently declared as India's official entry to the Oscars for the year 2020. Gully Boy opened in cinemas on February 14 in 2019 to rave reviews and staggering box office collections, raking over Rs 139 crore at the ticket windows.
Here's wishing her and the new baby all the health and happiness.
The countdown has begun for Kalki Koechlin. The actor and partner, Guy Hershberg, are all set to welcome their little bundle of joy soon. The lovebirds were clicked in the city enjoying their day out.
The couple was seen relishing coconut water as they made their way out together. Only months ago, the actor announced that she is expecting her first child with Israeli pianist partner. Since then, it appears pregnancy has become her. Kalki has been giving us regular insights into her pregnancy on social media. The actress isn't shying anymore to flaunt her baby bumps.
We can't wait for Kalki to become a mother! On the work front, she was last seen in web series Sacred Games opposite Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Before this, she was seen in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy.
