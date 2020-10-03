Kalki Koechlin shares an adorable picture of daughter Sappho, writes 'Under the same umbrella'

Kalki Koechlin is the newest mother in Bollywood and this is not news anymore. Till now, she was completely unapologetic and unassuming about posing for cameras and magazines, flaunting her baby bump. And on February 12, she shared the first pictures of Sappho, her daughter.

Kalki and her baby are inseparable. The actress has been regularly sharing pictures of her little toddler on her Instagram handle. Recently, she shared a beautiful picture of her baby. It shows Sappho sitting with a woman under the same umbrella. The two sit an angle such that their side profiles are visible. Sharing it, she wrote: “Under the same umbrella #sangeeta #sappho (sic)". Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Under the same umbrellaðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #sangeeta #sappho A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) onOct 1, 2020 at 9:11pm PDT

The actress has been sharing adorable pictures of her toddler on the photo-sharing website. Recently, she shared that her daughter Sappho seems to have early feminist leanings. The actress made the interesting revelation on Instagram with a picture of Sappho sleeping next to the book, Blood Red, Sister Rose, by Thomas Keneally. "Early feminist leanings #JoanOfArc #Sappho #WomenWeRemember #history," she wrote alongside the image.

View this post on Instagram Early feminist leaningsðÂÂÂÂ¡ #JoanOfArc #Sappho #WomenWeRemember #history A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) onSep 14, 2020 at 10:10pm PDT

Before this, she shared a photo of herself with Sappho that is sure to bring a big smile to your face. Commemorating Breastfeeding Week, Kalki wrote, "6 months of exclusive breastfeeding today! Phew *brow wipe* Happy breastfeeding week to all those who've trudged through this rough and beautiful road."

Recently, Kalki sang a lullaby for her daughter Sappho in Tamil. She says she adapted the original to accommodate her lack of musical experience. Kalki sang the lullaby for Sappho with the help of her ukulele, to put her daughter in sleep mode. She shared the video on her verified Instagram account.

Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hersberg welcomed Sappo in February 2020. She had previously married filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in 2011 but the two separated after a couple of years. On the work front, Kalki was last seen in the film "Gully Boy" starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar. She was also seen in the web-series "Bhram".

Baby Sappho was both on February 7. Kalki, who turned mother, even shared a long post thanking everyone for her wishes and positive energy. She also gave all the respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth.

