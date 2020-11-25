Kalyan's new road bridge to open for motorists in January

The construction of the Patri Pul near Kalyan had faced several delays

Work on the Patri Pul near Kalyan station of the Central Railway (CR), delayed earlier, was completed on Sunday night during an additional block of one hour and 15 minutes between 1.30 am and 2.45 am. With finishing touches left, the bridge is expected to be thrown open to motorists as a new year gift in January 2021.

As reported by mid-day, the work of launching the 76.67-meter-long open web girder had remained incomplete at the end of Sunday's block. "As some girder launching work was incomplete after Sunday's block, an additional night block was given between 1.30 am and 2.45 am and the remaining work was successfully completed," a CR spokesperson said.

Also Read: COVID-19 in Mumbai: Now, travellers can get their luggage sanitised at railway stations

Sources said that on Sunday, the girders got misaligned, resulting in their recall and some extra work. The massive bridge and the meticulous plan of pushing the girders on a guideway that involved deft precision and concentration with scores of engineers from multiple organisations preparing for it over days was spoilt by politicians and ministers visiting the site for brownie points, leading to crowds and eventual delays.

Touted as Maharashtra's biggest road bridge girder over rail tracks at 76.67 metres, Patri Pul bridge was in controversy over delays.

A second planned block of two days to dismantle and remove the launching nose and rear frame, and settle the bridge down on the bearing has been planned for three hours each on November 28 and 29.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news