Kalyan's dirty 'doctor' who molested patients is actually a compounder

crime

Police say Taj Ansari doesn't have an MBBS degree, but was a compounder for a doctor, and used his documents to run the clinic

Locals are furious with 'Dr' Taj Ansari and want to beat him u

The dirty doctor-creepy chemist case in Kalyan gets murkier. The police have found that Taj Ansari, the 'doctor' arrested for raping a minor staffer at his clinic, does not have an MBBS degree. He, in fact, used to work as a compounder for one Dr SA Alam, and used his (Dr Alam's) documents to run the clinic in Kalyan. Police said Taj Ansari ran Hasan Clinic at Suchak Naka and gave 40% of his income to Alam. So far 64 videos of him molesting women have been recovered by police.

Ansari was a compounder

Ansari who hails from Bihar, stays in Kalyan with his wife, and has four children. Police said for almost five years he worked for Dr Alam, a resident of Suchak Naka. According to police, Dr Alam decided to open a new clinic in Suchak Naka and allowed Ansari, his compounder, to handle it. Police said on the basis of Alam's degree, Ansari ran this clinic.

He told patients he was Dr Alam's assistant. Unlike what was reported previously, Dr Alam and not Ansari bought a shop for the clinic from chemist Dildar Shaikh. It was also reported that Shaikh was arrested, however, police are looking for both Dr Alam and Shaikh. It is said that Shaikh has a hotel in Bangkok and he might have fled there. Residents of Suchak Naka are shocked and are trying to convince local women to come forward and complain about the compounder and doctor.



Hasan clinic was run by Taj Ansari who gave Dr SA Alam a share of his income

Sayed Mizbul Rehman, a resident, said, "Ansari started this clinic two years ago and initially took R15 or Rs 20 as fees. Everyone was happy because residents here are really poor. Later he increased fees to Rs 40."

'He behaved like a gentleman'

Rehman claimed that Ansari "behaved like a gentleman". "He used to lock his cabin after a patient entered, whether male or female. We thought it was his style to attend to the patient. In the afternoons he used to down the shutter. A staffer and he would be inside and sometimes they attended to an emergency patient. We didn't have any doubts. But when we heard about this case and saw the videos on electronic media, we wanted to beat him up for his behaviour with the women in our area," added an agitated Rehman.

Former corporator Iftikar Khan said, "We want to beat up this person who took advantage of people's illiteracy and innocence. We will council the women and girls on whom he preyed, and ask them to lodge complaints against him."

Police speak

Senior Inspector S B Salve of Kolsewadi police station said, "We are yet to recover all data. Today we did the panchnama of his clinic and seized some documents which we need to scrutinise."

'He said it was part of the treatment'

A woman in the area who used to be a patient of Ansari claimed that he had touched her inappropriately and said 'it was part of the treatment'. "He would ask me whether I had any tension. He was very nice until about eight months back. I started sharing my family problems with him, as he said it was part of the treatment. Once I started crying and he came close to me and held me tightly and started touching me inappropriately. When I objected he said it too was part of the treatment. I left the clinic and never went back to him."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates