Kamala Harris shares her Thanksgiving recipe of cornbread dressing

US Vice-President elect Kamala Harris has shared one of her "family's favourite Thanksgiving recipes" - Cornbread Dressing - in a new post on Instagram on Wednesday. In her post, Harris shared pictorial slides and the detailed recipe much to the delight of her fans and followers.

To make Harris's favourite recipe of Cornbread Dressing, you need cornbread mix, spicy pork sausages, onions, apples, celery stalks, chicken broth, unsalted butter, fresh parsley, sage, thyme, rosemary, salt and pepper to taste. In her post, Kamala Harris mentioned the quantities of the ingredients as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamala Harris (@kamalaharris)

As for the procedure, you need to begin by baking the cornbread as per the instructions on the package. Crumble it once it cools down. Stir fry the sausages by crumbling them. Remove from the pan and set aside. Saute the vegetables and the chopped apples in the same oil.

Also Read: Watch video: This 82-year-old granny lifting weights is giving us fitness goals!

Mix the cornbread with the sausages, veggies, melted butter, herbs and chicken broth. Put the mixture in a baking dish and bake at 375 F for around 40 minutes. Serve hot.

"During difficult times I have always turned to cooking. This year, I wanted to share one of my family's favorite Thanksgiving recipes with you. I hope whenever you're able to make it in life, it brings you as much warmth as it has brought me-even when separated from those I love," Kamala Harris said in the caption of her post on Instagram.

Also Read: Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi, NCP's Supriya Sule join #INeverAskForIt campaign to end victim-blaming

Thanksgiving will be celebrated in the United States of America on November 26.

Kamala Harris, who served as the junior United States senator from California since 2017, was elected as the Vice President of the United States during the elections this year. A member of the Democratic Party, Kamala Harris will assume office on January 20, 2021, alongside President-elect Joe Biden.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news