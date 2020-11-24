Watch video: This 82-year-old granny lifting weights is giving us fitness goals!

During the pandemic, we have all been staying at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Among other things amid these overwhelming circumstances, fitness has taken a backseat for us all. However, an 82-year-old woman is showing us all to stay active and exercise while still staying at home, and how age is just a number.

Also Read: Watch video: Clever dog fools owner into thinking he hasn't eaten treat, wins hearts online

We are talking about the granny whose videos have been widely circulated across social media platforms. She is inspiring us all by being a total badass and living her life on her terms. The 82-year-old first went viral when her grandson, Chirag Chordia posted videos of her exercising, lifting weights all while wearing a saree, and showing that age is no limit when your will is strong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chirag Chordia (@chordia.chirag)

Not long ago, Chirag had shared videos of his grandmother lifting weights, doing squats, deadlifts, landmine presses and a bunch of other strength-training exercises. According to Chirag, who is a gym trainer, his granny was a very energetic person as a kid. She would swim, play several games, and she was active even after getting married. However, in old age, she suffered an injury on her ankle, and then fell off of her bed. That's when her health started deteriorating. She was even afraid of bending over or picking anything from the ground.

Also Read: Patient watches Bigg Boss as doctors perform open brain surgery on him

In one of his Instagram posts, he explained that his granny is training because she wants to be able to do her daily activities without fear, so that she can feel strong, independent and capable.

He also clarified if it is safe for his grandmother to lift weights at such an old age, after several people raised concerns. Take a look at his post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chirag Chordia (@chordia.chirag)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news