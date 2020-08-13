Kamya Punjabi slams reports targeting Sushant Singh Rajput's father: What are they trying to prove?

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra home on June 14, leaving the entire country shocked. Post his death, there have been multiple debates and discussions on the way the Hindi film industry functions, how nepotism can jeopardise someone's career, and how insiders have it easier than the outsiders. Recently, it has been claimed by that Sushant's father did not have a good relationship with his son due to his second marriage.

Now, television actress, Kamya Punjabi has reacted to this claim. Kamya has told those who say such things as orthodox thinking. She also questioned a report that the two were not on good terms as Sushant’s father married again. Taking to her Twitter account, Kamya said, "Kamaal ki baat karte hai log! Pita ne dusri shadi ki..So? Khush rehne ka haq sabko hai (kaunse pichde hue zamane ki soch lekar ghum rahe ho) Beta na khush tha..well hum nahi maante aur chalo maan bhi liya So? So? Again wat are they trying 2 prove? #justiceforsushant #WarriorsForSSR (This is ridiculous! The father got married for a second time? So? Everyone has the right to be happy. What backward era’s mindset do you have? The son was unhappy? I do not think so, and even if he was, so what?) (sic)".

Kamaal ki baat karte hai log! Pita ne dusri shadi ki..So?Khush rehne ka haq sabko hai (kaunse pichde hue zamane ki soch lekar ghum rahe ho) Beta na khush tha..well hum nahi maante aur chalo maan bhi liya So? So?Again wat are they trying 2 prove? #justiceforsushant #WarriorsForSSR — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) August 11, 2020

The television actress has been quite vocal in the case. Recently, she slammed Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty sharing her chat (WhatsApp conversations) with her boyfriend. In the screenshots shared by Rhea, Sushant had expressed concerns about his sister Priyanka, calling her evil and manipulative. In the chat shared by Rhea's legal team with IANS, the actor says that he believed his sister was manipulating 'Sid Bhai', where he seems to be referring to either his sister's husband Siddharth or his friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani. Sushant also praises Rhea, her brother Showik and family in the chat.

Kamya Punjabi took to Twitter and wrote, "What is she trying to prove with this? Bhai behen meh jhagde hote rehte hai koi badi baat nahi hai (Siblings fights are not a big deal)... n most imp he was staying with you n not his sister.. all the credit cards were used by you, not his sister!!! #chorkidaadhimehtinka #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #rheakireality [sic]"

What is she trying to prove with this? Bhai behen meh jhagde hote rehte hai koi badi baat nahi hai... n most imp he was staying with you n not his sister.. all the credit cards were used by you, not his sister!!! #chorkidaadhimehtinka #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #rheakireality https://t.co/SYxEhd5gyH — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) August 9, 2020

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti had also slammed Rhea for sharing the chats. Kirti had taken to her Instagram to share an old interview of the actor where he could be seen praising her. "He admits he was closest to his sister Priyanka (Sonu Di) because she gets him.. #Warriors4SSR #justiceforsushant #godiswithus (sic)", she captioned the picture.

The actor's death has shocked the Bollywood industry. his suicide has created a huge wave in Bollywood. Several celebrities like Dharmendra, Koena Mitra, Shamita Shetty, Rithvik Dhanjani, Raveena Tandon have revealed the dark side of the showbiz.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news