Kangana Ranaut: Don't want people to think I'm out of control

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry and is also someone who has raised her voice for and against important issues in the industry. Many of these issues became hot topics and created a much-needed conversation.

Due to her upfront attitude, Kangana has been misunderstood several times. In a recent interaction with a magazine, Kangana opened up about her nature, and what people misunderstand about her.

She said, "I don't want to assume that they get this wrong about me, but I think some people believe that I am just going through life in a primitive way. Like, I wake up in the morning, do what I want to do and say what I want to say, and to hell with this and to hell with that. But that's not true. To outsiders, my behaviour might seem reckless and chaotic. But it's very organised chaos. It's a very organised kind of recklessness. A very carefully organised cluelessness."

"So, I don't want people to think that I have not considered the consequences of things I do or say. That there is no thought behind my actions. That maybe I am out of control or something. That's not true. It's completely misunderstood. I would never be where I am today if I hadn't planned my actions the way I have, and if I have ever had a public outburst or meltdown or nasty fight, I can assure you that is exactly what I had wanted and intended to do," Kangana concluded.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of her next film, Panga, a sports drama. The film has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and will hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

