Kangana Ranaut relishes mist at the garden in hometown Manali

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, who has always dreamed of having a garden in her house, worked on it for years at her Manali bungalow. It seems like she has successfully achieved the output of her gardening skills. After heavy rainfall in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, who is spending some quality time at her house after the success of Judgementall Hai Kya, chilled for a while in the garden.

The actress' team shared a picture of her where she is seen soaking into the sun and enjoying the mist amidst the blooming flowers, plants, butterflies in the scenic garden she has worked on for years. Here is what her team posted on social media.

Kangana Ranaut was always keen on a garden in the backyard of her Manali bungalow. For years, the actor had been planting different types of trees and shrubs. She is happy to note that her garden is now blooming with flowers.

In fact, a few days ago, Kangana also received a swanky car from sister Rangoli Chandel. Known for her confronting personality, Kangana said in an interview with mid-day: "I personally feel that confrontation is like detoxing. When you detox yourself, it's not the most enjoyable thing, but you have got to do it. I look at confrontation like that – at times, you just need to do it. It's definitely tricky, and it makes things very unpleasant, but I feel there is no harm in confrontation. It can even lead to a betterment of relationships if the other person has the sensitivity and the perception to receive the treatment you are giving."

Talking about the success of her last release, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's black comedy registered the business of Rs 13.42 crore within three days of the release. The film on its 1st Friday i.e. Day 1 collected Rs 5.40 crore and went on to earn Rs 8.02 crore on day two i.e. 1st Saturday, thus taking the total to Rs 13.42 crore in three days.

